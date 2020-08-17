Cindy Helmbreck And Dan Camber Marry

Cindy Helmbreck of Middleton, Wis. and Dan Camber of Wheelock, Vt. were married on July 12, 2020, at the South Wheelock Freewill Baptist Church by Chaplain Eric Stuepfert.
Cindy, daughter of Raymond and the late Barbara Helmbreck, attended Middleton High School, Seattle Pacific University, and Prescott College. She currently works as a visual arts teacher at Lyndon Institute.
Dan, son of Charles and Donna Camber, attended Lyndon Institute and became a licensed Vermont educator in 2017. He currently works as an Automotive Instructor at Lyndon Institute.
This past April, Cindy and Dan planned a secret elopement at a castle by the sea in Scotland. However, due to COVID-19, their Scottish ceremony was canceled and they eloped at the South Wheelock Freewill Baptist Church in Wheelock. The bride and groom were accompanied by the bride’s daughter, Magdalena Reeve, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.