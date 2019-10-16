Coleton Laura-Bumps and Alyssa Cote Wed

Diane and Roger Cote of Danville, would like to announce the marriage of their daughter Alyssa Cote to Coleton Laura-Bumps, both of Randolph. Coleton is the son of Ron Bumps of Lyndonville and Jolene Laura Jones of Concord.
The couple was married on Oc. 12, 2019 in a country setting ceremony at the Tempson Barn. The wedding was officiated by Dianne Langmaid and followed by a reception at the Tempson Barn.
The couple were surrounded by family and friends who came from near and far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.