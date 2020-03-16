SENIOR SERVICES
Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging
• West Burke and Lyndonville congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Tuesday, March 17.
• North Troy congregate meals will be pick up or deliver only beginning Wednesday, March 25 (1x per week).
• All other congregate and home-delivered meals are on schedule at this time but please contact the meal site directly for information as plans are changing daily.
• March for Meals benefit lunch at Cornucopia (3/27), “Italian Night” dinner at the W. Burke Meal Site (3/24) and March for Meals Turkey Dinner at the Lyndon Meal Site/Darling Inn (3/26) will be rescheduled.
• Services provided at the Hardwick Area Health Center and Island Pond Health Center have been suspended for 30 days.
Littleton Area Senior Center
• All activities cancelled, reschedule dates TBD.
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS
The following organizations have suspended operations due to coronavirus concerns.
REGIONWIDE
• The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have suspended all activities until April 13.
FRANCONIA
• Abbie Greenleaf Library closed 3/16 until further notice
• Lafayette Recreation, all programs, lectures and classes (tentative re-opening 4/6)
LANCASTER
• Weeks Memorial Library all youth programs and Travel Nights cancelled until further notice
LISBON
• Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (tentative re-opening 3/23)
LITTLETON
• All Saints’ Episcopal Church services suspended until at least 4/5
• Dinner Bell community meal hosted by All Saints Episcopal Church will be take out only, every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., until further notice
• First United Methodist Church
— Announced two-week closure, all church and activities canceled
• Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce
— Business after hours at Ink Well Coffee and Teahouse cancelled (3/18)
• Littleton Parks & Recreation
— After school program suspended until further notice; Easter Bunny Breakfast canceled
NEWPORT
• NEK-TV facility closed indefinitely
— Broadcasts will continue. The station will use discretion in deployment of field & community producers. Call in advance (802-334-0264) about dropping off or picking up projects.
SHEFFIELD
• Pet vaccination clinic on 4/21 has been canceled
— Dr. Steen has agreed to vaccinate pets at his office by appointment, (802) 748-1400
ST. JOHNSBURY
• Third Congregational Church services suspended through end of March
• Monday community luncheon at Grace Church (cancelled 3/16)
• United Community Church services suspended through end of March
• Universalist Unitarian Congregation services suspended through end of March
WATERFORD
• Lower Waterford Congregational Church services suspended through end of March
WHITEFIELD
• Public Library closed 3/17 through 4/3
— The library board will re-evaluate the situation on 4/1, patrons with material may keep them until the library re-opens or return them through the book drop
ARTS, CULTURE & SPORTS
The Following events have been cancelled or rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
BETHLEHEM
• 42 Maple Contemporary Arts Center closed to the general public until further notice.
BURKE
• Rasputitsa Spring Classic on 4/18 (ppd. to 7/25)
COLEBROOK
• Colebrook Recreation Drama Club presents Junne B. Jones on 4/4-5 (ppd. TBD)
COLUMBIA
• J.P. Cormier at Great North Woods Center for the Arts on 3/27, Columbia, N.H. (cancelled)
GLOVER
• Bread & Puppet Theater’s Diagonal Life Tour
— On hiatus; future dates in question including 3/22 in Cincinnati and 3/24 in St. Louis.
HAVERHILL/WOODSVILLE
• Woodsville Antique Show on 3/28 (ppd. TBD)
LITTLETON
• The Upstage Players presents Urinetown, Littleton, N.H. (ppd. to the fall)
• Rosa Bordello w/ Comet Pond at the Loading Dock on 4/3 (canceled)
LYNDONVILLE
• Caledonian-Record’s Rising Star Search (ppd. TBD)
• Mdou Moctar Concert at Alexander Twilight Theatre on 3/18 (canceled)
NEWPORT
• Dandelion Run Half Marathon on 5/16 (canceled)
— Registrations can be refunded or moved to Freedom Run (7/4), Fly To Pie Race (10/3) and 2021 Dandelion Run (5/22/2021)
• MAC Center for the Art (tentative re-opening 4/8)
— Tie Dye Workshop with Nancy Nash (3/28), Reception for Conservation Exhibit (4/3) and Poetryfest (4/4) postponed. Painting with Mary Brenner (3/19, 26 & 4/2) cancelled.
ST. JOHNSBURY
• Catamount Arts closed to the general public until further notice.
— All March and April events cancelled
• Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium closed to the public. Plan to re-open 4/4.
— Will launch live stream broadcast with educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio and Dr. Michael Rousse, Chief Medical Officer of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, at 1 p.m. 3/18.
• North Country Chorus performs Considering Matthew Shepard on 5/2 and 5/3 (ppd. TBD)
• Modern Times Puppet Theatre’s Saturday Storefront Trilogy on 3/21 (cancelled)
• Osher Lifelong Learning Institute lectures on 3/19 and 3/26 (ppd. until May)
• St. Johnsbury Band, rehearsals postponed until 4/6
BUSINESSES
The Following businesses have closed (temporarily or for the season) or altered services due to coronavirus concerns.
• Burke Mountain Ski Resort (closed winter operations as of 3/14)
• Craftsbury Outdoor Center (closed winter operations as of 3/15)
— Fitness classes on hiatus until at least 4/1
• Evergreen Gymnastics, Lisbon (closed 3/16-21)
— Will revisit the situation weekly to determine re-opening date.
• Happy Star Chinese Restaurant, Lancaster (closed until 4/8)
• Healthy Rhino, Littleton (OPEN).
— Will conduct business through locked doors, via phone orders only, during limited daytime hours (M-Sat., 9-3), until further notice.
• Jay Peak Ski Resort (closed winter operations as of 3/14)
• Kaze Martial Arts, Lancaster (closed 3/16-21)
— Will revisit the situation weekly to determine re-opening date.
• Kingdom Gymnastics, St. Johnsbury (closed 3/16-4/6)
• Loon Mountain Resort (suspended winter operations as of 3/15)
• Pica Pica Philipino Restaurant, St. Johnsbury (reopening TBD)
• Ride Indoor Fitness, Littleton (closed 3/16-21)
— Will revisit the situation weekly to determine re-opening date.
• Serenity Spa, Lyndonville, permanent closing date was moved up to 3/15.
HEALTH & WELNESS
• Barton Fall Prevention Tai Chi is suspended
• Barton Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is suspended
• Barton Chamber Matter of Balance is cancelled
• Lyndon Darling Inn Matter of Balance is cancelled
• Peacham Fall Prevention Tai Chi is suspended
• UCC St. Johnsbury Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is suspended
• North Country Hospital (Newport) and NVRH (St. Johnsbury) have cancelled public meetings.
• The Effective Communications for Caregivers Class scheduled for March 24 at North Country Hospital has been cancelled.
• The monthly Alzheimer’s support group for March is cancelled and the April meeting will take place at the St. Johnsbury NEKCOA office on 481 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
• The March Kinship support group is also cancelled.
