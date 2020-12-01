Crystal Bedor And Bruce Mossey Marry

Crystal Bedor and Bruce Mossey were united in marriage on Aug. 15, 2020 in a beautiful late afternoon ceremony on the shore of Lake Champlain near their home in Swanton, Vt.
The double ring ceremony was performed by Pastor Carmen Menard, friend of the family. The bride, given in marriage by her dad, wore an elegant ivory open back gown with a sash and the illusion of a plunging neckline, from Beloved by Casablanca Bridal. Fawn Terhune, sister of the bride served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids included Vanessa Martin and Tanya Bedor, sisters of the bride, Elizabeth Bedor, sister-in-law of the bride and Samantha Coutu and Megan Magill, friends of the bride. Flower girls were Drea and Waverly Bedor nieces of the bride and Avery and Bailee Etchells, nieces of the groom. The groom’s baby nephew, Cayden Etchells, riding in his little wagon, served as the ring bearer. Tyler Wasserbauer served as best man to the groom and groomsmen included Alan Mossey, father of the groom, Zackery Hunt, David Hamlin, and Nick Barnier, all friends of the groom.
A small catered dinner with background music provided by friends of the groom’s family was held outside next to the lake immediately following the ceremony. The couple was blessed with a beautiful sunset over the lake to top off the evening.
The newlyweds are hoping to take their honeymoon somewhere tropical this winter. They are also planning a full reception to celebrate with all their family and friends for June of 2021. The bride is the daughter of Paul and Leslie Bedor of St. Johnsbury, Vt. The groom is the son of Alan and Tammy Mossey of Georgia, Vt.
