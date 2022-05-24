Darleen Stebelus To Marry Fred Laferriere

Darlene Stebelus and Fred Laferriere plan to marry in August 2023. (Contributed Photo)

Darleen Stebelus, of Peacham, Vt., and Fred Laferriere, of Concord, Vt., announced their engagement.

They plan to be married on Aug. 1, 2023 at 1 p.m.

