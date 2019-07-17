Dayna Jewell Weds Anthony Skelton

Dayna Jewell and Anthony Skelton of Lyndonville, Vt., were united in marriage on June 29, 2019. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Eric Steupfert and held at Creek Hill Wedding Barn in Irasburg, Vt.
Dayna was given in marriage by Molli and Steven Leonard, her mother and step-father, and by Daniel Leonard, her father.
Matron of Honor was Dayna’s friend Jamie Emery of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and bridesmaids were Dayna’s sister Hannah Jewell of Lyndonville and aunt Sarah Jewell Foster of West Burke.
Best Man was Anthony’s friend Kevin Barone of Littleton, N.H., and groomsmen were his friend Nathan Harvey of Lyndonville and brother Jeremy Skelton of Bowdoin, Maine.
Flower girl was Dayna’s sister Natalie Leonard of Lyndonville, and ring bearer was her brother Bradley Leonard of Lyndonville.
Dayna attended Lyndon Institute and Vermont Technical College and is a LPN at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital as well as an EMT with Lyndon Rescue.
Anthony is the son of Michelle Skelton of Bowdoin, Maine. He attended Lewiston, Maine, High School and is now Dispatch Operations Manager at the St. Johnsbury Police Department and an EMT at Lyndon Rescue.
