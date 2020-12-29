Emilie Begin And Xavier Giddings Are Engaged

Emilie Begin and Xavier Giddings, both of Waterford, Vt., announce their engagement. They plan to marry in Cabot, Vt. on Sept. 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.
Emilie is a 2017 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. She will be graduating from the University of Vermont in May 2021. She is the daughter of Robert and Nicole Begin of Waterford, Vt.
Xavier graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2016 and from UVM in 2020. He is a registered nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, N.H. Xavier is the son of Joseph and Clanci Giddings of Waterford, Vt.
