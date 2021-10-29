Emilie Begin and Xavier Giddings United In Marriage

Emilie Begin-Giddings and Xavier Giddings were united in marriage on Sept. 18, 2021. Their hometown is Waterford, Vt.
The wedding was held at Joe’s Pond in Cabot. Robert Gessner served as officiant of the ceremony. Emilie was given in marriage by her parents Robert and Nicole Begin, of Waterford.
Serving as maid of honor was Kylie Beausoleil, of Burlington, Vt. Bridesmaids were Maeve Hening, Philadelphia, Pa., and Adina Hirsch, Carrboro, N.C. Aubree Giddings, of Waterford, Vt., was the flower girl.
Serving as best man was Patrick Amadon, Mechanicsburg, Pa. Groomsmen were Aaron Morrison, Barnet, Vt., and Chris Robinson, Flagstaff, Ariz.
Emilie’s brother, Sam Begin, gave a poetry reading. Michael Beniash served as photographer for the event.
The reception was held at the home of Carmen and Richard Gagne on Joe’s Pond in Cabot,
Emilie and Xavier spent their honeymoon at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Emilie is a 2017 graduate of St Johnsbury Academy and a 2021 graduate of the University of Vermont. She is employed at the St Johnsbury Academy Alumni Office.
Xavier graduated from St Johnsbury Academy in 2016 and from the University of Vermont in 2020. He is a registered nurse, working for Caledonia Home Health and Hospice.
Xavier’s parents are Clanci and Joseph Giddings, of Waterford.
