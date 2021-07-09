Emily Welsh And Dennis Doner United In Marriage

Emily Welsh, from Lyndonville, Vt., and Dennis Doner, from East Concord, Vt., were married on June 26, 2021 in Kirby, Vt.
Dan Daley, a justice of the peace, officiated the wedding ceremony. Emily was given in marriage by her father, Corey Welsh.
Emily’s maid of honor was Emily Kittredge, of Lyndonville. Serving as bridesmaids were Taylor Ward, Lyndonville, Alyssa Moreau, Lyndonville, and Brittany Doner, Littleton, N.H. Dennis’s daughter, Carly Doner, was the flower girl.
DJ and Brody Doner, Dennis’s sons, were the ring bearers. The best man was Logan Schulz, of Littleton, N.H. Serving as groomsmen were Trevor Doner, Littleton, N.H., Geoff Carpenter, Barton, and Lance Newland, East Burke.
The couple’s honeymoon destination was Old Orchard Beach in Maine.
Emily is the daughter of Corey and Mary Welsh, of Lyndonville. She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 2012 and is currently a student at CCV in St Johnsbury. She is employed by Northeast Kingdom Human Services in St Johnsbury.
Dennis is the son of Jeffrey Doner, of Concord, and Tracy Doner, of East Concord. He graduated from Concord High School in 2003. He is employed by Dana Young Construction.
