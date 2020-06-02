Emma Tucker Engaged To Khristich Schmid

Mark and Barbara Tucker of Sheffield are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emma to Mr. Khristich Schmid son of Rev. Peter & Mrs. Erika Schmid of Howes Cave, N.Y. (formerly of Passumpsic, Vt.)
Emma is a 2016 Homeschool graduate and a 2020 graduate of Northern Vermont University/Lyndon with a B.S. degree in Exercise Science. Emma is hoping to find a job using her degree soon.
Emma is the granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Edward Richardson of Sheffield and Mr. & Mrs. Paul Tucker of Ludlow, Vt.
Khristich is a 2011 Homeschool graduate. He attends Global University and New York School of Ministry where he is working on his ministerial degree in Bible Theology. Khristich currently works in the transportation department at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School district as a bus driver and is an in-home assistant for people with disabilities. He is also involved in his family’s ministry Psalm 27:13 Ministries and is an active member of the Revolutionary and Civil War reenactment communities.
Khristich is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Dussault of Lyndonville and Mrs. Anne Schmid formerly of Frederick, Md.
An August 2020 wedding is planned.
