Erica Pantaleo And Benjamin Bunnell To Marry

Erica Pantaleo, of Pelham, N.H. and Benjamin Bunnell, of Barnet, announced that they are engaged to be married on Oct. 2, 2022.
Erica graduated from Pelham High School. She earned her undergraduate degree from Colby-Sawyer in 2017 and is currently enrolled at Husson University. In 2022 she will graduate as a doctor of physical therapist.
Her parents are John Spottiswood and Laura Spottiswood.
Benjamin is a St. Johnsbury Academy graduate. In 2016, he graduated from Colby Sawyer.
He is a Wilcox Wellness & Fitness personal trainer.
His parents are Wendy and Gary Bunnell.
The October 2022 wedding celebration is planned for Barnet.
