Esther Brown Weds Adam Hodges-LeClaire

Esther Brown of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Adam Hodges-LeClaire of Lincoln, Mass., were united in marriage on Sept. 15, 2019. The ceremony and reception were held on the LeClaire family farm in Sutton, Mass., and the ceremony was officiated by Rev. Bryan Bessette, brother-in-law of the bride, and Rev. Karen Hodges, aunt of the groom.
Maid of Honor was Lauren Brown, sister of the bride, of Farmington, N.H. Bridesmaids were Hannah Bessette, sister of the bride, of Durham, N.H., and Rachel Lawrence, sister of the bride, of Rochester, N.H. Best Man was Jon Morgan Barth of Arlington, Va. Groomsman was Evan Hodges-LeClaire, brother of the groom, currently of Chicago, Ill.
Esther is the daughter of James and Lorraine Brown of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2008. She graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass., with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture in 2012 and with a Master of Architecture in 2013. She became a licensed architect in the state of Massachusetts in 2017 following completion of the Architectural Registration Exams.
She is now an architect with Albert, Righter & Tittmann Architects in Boston, Mass., and works on a variety of projects throughout New England.
Adam is the son of Ruth Hodges and John LeClaire of Lincoln, Mass. He graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 2011. He did a semester with Kroka Expeditions in Marlow, N.H., in 2012. He graduated from the University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland, in 2017 upon completion of his course in Modern History. He is a self-employed tailor and guide with Lessons on Liberty in Boston, Mass.
The couple took a wedding trip Nantucket, Mass., and reside in Maynard, Mass.
