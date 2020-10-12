Heather Hunsicker To Marry Bill Beddie

Heather Hunsicker and William ‘Bill’ Beddie, of Monroe, N.H., announce their engagement.
They plan to marry at noon on April 24, 2021 at the Stonehurst Manor in North Conway, N.H.
Heather is the daughter of Robert and Vera Wilkins, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She is a 1991 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and a 2016 graduate of White Mountain Community College. She works at Northern Lights Federal Credit Union.
Bill is the son of the late Richard and Gertrude Beddie. He graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in 1986 and attended Lyndon State College from 1988 to 1992. Bill works at The Caledonian-Record.
