Jesse Macomber and Douglas Cochran are Married

Jesse Mallon Macomber and Douglas Clifford Cochran IV were married on May 23, 2020. The private ceremony occurred lakeside at the groom’s parents’ home on Kiwassa Lake, Saranac Lake, N.Y. A wedding celebration for family and friends is planned for May 2021.
