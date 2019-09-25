Katharine Lafferty Engaged To David Kopczynski

Bruce and Rebecca Lafferty of Raleigh, North Carolina, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katharine R. Lafferty, to David J. Kopczynski.
David is the son of Caroline Kopczynski of Passumpsic and the late Bruce Kopczynski. Katharine and David both reside in Greenfield, Mass. where they are employed by Kennametal, Inc.
A July wedding is planned.
