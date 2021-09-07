Katherine Gloss And Yale Flanagan To Marry

Katherine Gloss, of West Point, N.Y., and Yale Flanagan, of Fort Stewart, Ga., announced their engagement.
Katherine graduated from Perry High School in Gilbert, Ariz. in 2017. She will graduate from the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y., in 2022.
She is the daughter of James Gloss and Jacqueline Gloss, of Gilbert, Ariz.
Yale is a 2016 graduate of Burke Mountain Academy. In 2020, he graduated from the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. He serves as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Yale is the son of Dan Flanagan and Jodi Flanagan, of West Burke.
The wedding is set for June 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. in Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.