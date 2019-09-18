Kathryn Vereline And Lincoln Lemieux Marry

Kathryn Vereline, of Barnet, Vt., and Lincoln Lemieux, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., were married on July 13, 2010 at the Jay Peak Resort.
Jake Vanada served as the officiant of the ceremony. Michael Vereline, of Barnet, father of the bride, gave his daughter in marriage.
Kathryn graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2011 and from St. Michael’s College in 2015. She is a Social Studies teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Lincoln was a 2012 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. He graduated from Vermont Technical College in 2014. Lincoln is a professional snocross racer.
His parents are Valerie and Joe Lemieux, of St. Johnsbury.
Bridesmaids were Lizzie Moye, Glastonbury, Conn., Karla Hunter, Boston, Mass., Rebecca Esposito, Waterford, Steph Lyons, Marco Island, Fla., Steff Lemieux, Waterford, Brittany Petty, St. Johnsbury.
Flower girls were Lennox Petty, St. Johnsbury and Charlie Demasi, Burlington, Vt.
Ring bearer was Tipton Lemieux Plonski, of Waterford.
Groomsmen were Alex Rainville, Waterford, Colton Hudson, Concord, Hunter Patenaude, Hartland, Vt., Lucas Robillard, St. Johnsbury, Rich Plonski, Waterford, and Richard Emery, Hampton, Va.
The couple live in Barnet.
