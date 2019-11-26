Katrina Hagan Marries Kasey Collins

Katrina Marie Hagan, of North Concord, Vt., and Kasey William Collins, of Barre, were married on Sept. 21, 2019 at Stickney Farms in Roxbury, Vt.
Officiating the wedding was Chris Violette.
Katrina graduated from Concord High School in Concord, Vt. in 2011 and from VT Technical College in 2017. She works for the Agency of Transportation in Berlin, Vt. Her parents are Bernard and Sandra Hagan of North Concord, Vt.
Kasey graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, Vt. in 2012. He works for Capitol City Buick GMC in Montpelier, Vt. He is the son of Zena Collins of Barre, Vt.
Serving as maid of honor was Katrina’s best friend, Melissa Clark, of Jefferson, N.H.
Bridesmaids were Kasey Degreenia-Harris, friend of the bride of Essex Junction, Vt., Alexandria Hagan, sister-in-law of the bride of Lunenburg, Vt. and Ashley Hagan, sister of the bride of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The flower girl was Katrina’s niece, Luna Hagan, of Wheelock, Vt.
The best man was Kasey’s best friend, Scott Coburn, of Barre, Vt.
Groomsmen were Brandon Tessier, friend of the groom, of Orange, Vt., Adam Crawford, friend of the groom, of Barre, Vt. and Kevin Collins, brother of the groom, of Fort Edward, N.Y.
The reception was held at Stickney Farms.
The couple will take a delayed honeymoon to Jamaica in March 2020.
