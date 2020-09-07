Kaytlyn Darling Engaged To Christopher Hope

Kaytlyn Darling, of Boston, Mass., and Christopher Hope, of Cambridge, Mass. announce their engagement.
Kaytlyn is a 2003 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. In 2009 she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from Lyndon State College. She earned a Masters in Healthcare Administration Management from the University of Phoenix in 2013. She is employed at Boston Children’s Hospital in Graduate Medical Education.
Kaytlyn is the daughter of Mathew and Bonnie Darling, of Newark Pond, Vermont.
Christopher is a 2002 graduate of Tucker High School, Atlanta, Georgia. In 2007, he earned a Bachelors of Arts from Tufts University. In 2011, he earned a Masters of Divinity from Harvard University. He is the executive director and founder of the Loop Lab.
Christopher is the son of the late James and Renee Hope.
Kaytlyn and Christopher are planning to be married next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.