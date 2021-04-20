Kelly Allen Engaged To Theodore ‘TJ’ Van Liew

Kelly Allen and Theodore “TJ” Van Liew, of Rocky Hill, Conn., announced their engagement and are planning their wedding for Aug. 13, 2022.
Kelly is a 2009 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy in St Johnsbury, Vt. and a 2014 graduate of Castleton University (formerly State College), of Castleton, Vt. She is currently employed at a small bakery in Stanford, Conn.
Kelly’s parents are Dorene Letourneau, of Lyndonville, and Rodney D. Allen, of West Burke, Vt.
TJ is a 2010 graduate of Montgomery High, Montgomery, N.J. and a 2014 graduate of Castleton University (formerly State College), Castleton, Vt. He is employed as a carpenter in the Connecticut area.
TJ’s parents are Brian and Barbara Van Liew. They live in Montgomery, N.J.
