Kristen Rouelle And Matthew Zita Engaged To Be Married

Kristen Rouelle and Matthew Zita, of Las Vegas, Nev., announced their engagement.
Kristen is a 2010 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy and a 2016 graduate of Framingham State University. She is a registered Dietitian at Spring Valley Hospital and Premier Health and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.
Kristen’s parents are Kevin and Debbie Rouelle, of Danville, Vt.
Matthew graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2009 and from Lyndon State College in 2013. He is a Radio Frequency Engineer at Soundtronics Wireless in Las Vegas.
Matthew’s parents are Bob and Kathy Zita, of Barnet, Vt.
Kristen and Matthew plan to marry on Oct. 24, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. with the celebration taking place at Bellevue Barn at Carlisle Place in Jefferson, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.