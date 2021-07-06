Kristen Rouelle And Matthew Zita Marry

Kristen Rouelle, from St Johnsbury, Vt., and Matthew Zita, from Barnet, Vt., were married on May 15, 2021. They reside in Las Vegas, Nev.
The wedding and reception took place at the Bellevue barn at Carlisle place in Jefferson, N.H. Justice of the Peace Lisa Rivers officiated the ceremony. Kristen was given in marriage by her parents, Kevin and Debbie Rouelle, of Danville, Vt.
Serving as Kristen’s matron of honor was Michelle Conly, of Sharon, Mass. Kristen’s bridesmaids were Sara Jimenez, Danville, Vt., Theresa Rouelle, Danville, Vt., Samantha Zita, Las Vegas, Nev., Kylie Loomis, Londonderry, N.H., Britney Bigelow, Waterford, Vt., and Keirra Rouelle, Danville, Vt.
Serving as Matthew’s best man was Chris Eckert, of Las Vegas, Nev. Groomsmen were Max Ercole, Tijuana, Mexico, Robbie Rouelle, Danville, Vt., Tomas Cohen, St Johnsbury, Vt., Ben Briggs, Weare, N.H., Kelcey Brockney, Waterford, N.H., and Tristan Long, Las Vegas, Nev.
Kristen graduated from St Johnsbury Academy in 2010. In 2016, she earned her Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics from Framingham State University. She is a registered dietitian at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.
Matthew Zita is a 2009 graduate from St Johnsbury Academy. He earned an Associates degree in business from Lyndon State College in 2013. He is an RF Technician at Soundtronics Wireless in Las Vegas. He is the son of Kathy and Bob Zita, of Barnet.
Matthew and Kristen went to Key West, Florida for their honeymoon.
