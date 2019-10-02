Kyle Moser And Carrie Bunnell Announce Engagement

Carrie Bunnell and Kyle Moser, of Dover, N.H., announced their engagement. They will be married on Oct. 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Barnet.
Carrie graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2007 and from the University of New England in 2011. Carrie is employed at The Works Family Health and Fitness Center in Somersworth, N.H. and is a Strength and Conditioning Coach at Berwick Academy in Berwick, Maine.
She is the daughter of Gary And Wendy Bunnell of Barnet, Vt.
Kyle graduated from Little Falls High School in 2011 and from Polk State College in 2016. He is a firefighter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
Kyle is the son of Chris and Maria Moser of Little Falls, N.Y.
