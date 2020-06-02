Local Couple Celebrating 50 Years

Wayne and Toni (Burns) Dyer, of Groton, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniverary on June 27. The family, including children Emily Bair of Springfield, Ohio, and Ellen Murphy of Florence, South Carolina, invite any well-wishers to celebrate the milestone by sending a card (14 Mountain View Dr., Groton VT 05046).
Toni is a former teacher and Wayne is a former Vermont State Trooper. They have five grandchildren.
