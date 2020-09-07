Local Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary

The children of Charles and Donna Camber happily announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents, Charles and Donna.
Married on Sept. 5, 1970, in the South Wheelock Freewill Baptist Church, Charles and Donna Camber have been blessed with four children (Crystal, Lorelei, Dan, and CJ), six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Charles is a retired supervisor from the former Kennametal Factory in Lyndonville. Donna works as a Vermont State Welcome Center attendant. Together they have traveled the entirety of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii. Being on the go and young at heart has kept them youthful.
The family sends their love and congratulations.
Crystal, Dan and CJ invite any well-wishers to celebrate the milestone by sending a card to: 440 Sutton Road, Wheelock VT 05851.
