Local Couple Celebrating 70 Years Of Marriage

Douglas and Rose Wheeler of Lyndonville, Vt., celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today. Doug and Rose were married in Lyndon, Vt., on Dec. 22, 1951. Their children recently held a small family gathering to acknowledge this tremendous milestone. Their children are David Wheeler (Cindy) of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Debra Sears (Jim) of Summerfield, Fla.; Stephen Wheeler (Val) of Richmond, Vt.; and Melissa Nutter (Bob) of Franconia, N.H.. Doug and Rose have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
