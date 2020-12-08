Megan Morin And Devon Biggie Are Engaged

Megan Morin, of Veazie, Maine, and Devon Biggie, of Biddeford, Maine, announce their engagement.
Megan is a 2013 graduate of Old Town High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Maine. She will graduate from Husson University in 2021.
Megan is the daughter of Chris Morin and Amy Cyr, Old Town, Maine, and Lisa Morin, Veazie, Maine.
Devon is the son of Kevin and Nicole Biggie, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2012 and from the University of Maine in 2017. Devon is employed as Assistant Project Manager at Sargent Electric Company.
The couple is planning an Oct. 9, 2021 wedding at 1 p.m. in Bangor, Maine.
