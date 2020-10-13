Meghan Gadapee And Timothy Christ Marry

Meghan Gadapee and Timothy Christ, of Littleton, N.H., were united in marriage on Aug. 1, 2020 at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Littleton, N.H.
Meghan was given in marriage by her parents, Geoffrey and Carlene Gadapee. Deacon Stephen Noyes was the officiant of the ceremony.
Alana Quillin, of Littleton, N.H., was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Brianna Judd, of Troy, Vt., and Hanna Christ, of Leicester, Mass.
The Best Man was Jonathan Christ, of Hewlett, N.Y. Groomsmen were Daniel Christ, of Fairhaven, Mass., and Jamie Robertson, of Middlebury, Vt.
The reception was at the Littleton Opera House in Littleton, N.H.
Meghan graduated from Littleton High School in 2010. In 2014, she graduated from Lyndon State College, and in 2017, she earned a degree from White Mountains Community College. She is a Registered Nurse at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Timothy is a 2009 graduate of Fairhaven High School in Fairhaven, Mass., and a 2014 graduate of Lyndon State College. He is a Quality Assurance Specialist at Littleton Coin Company.
He is the son of Doug and Erica Christ, of Fairhaven, Mass.
