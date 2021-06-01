Michelle Konopka And Jeffery Whitcomb United In Marriage

Michelle Konopka. of Penny Grove, New Jersey and Jeffery Whitcomb, of North Haven, Connecticut, were married on May 22, 2021, in Old Congregational Church, 47 Park Ave., Lunenburg, Vt.
Jim Peyton officiated the wedding. Michelle was given in marriage by her son Hunter Konopka and daughter Sydney Konopka.
Michelle is a graduate of Pens Grove-Carney’s Point High School. She is a CNA/ Homemaker. She is the daughter of the late (March 1, 2020) Laverne Hughes, of Pennsville, N.J.
Jeffery graduated from North Haven High School in North Haven Connecticut. He is employed as a Rhymes Propane Technician in Lancaster, N.H.
Jeffery is the son of Natalie Fuller, of North Concord, and the late Walter Whitcomb.
The Maid of Honor was Christy Mosher, of Indiana. Serving as bridesmaids were Sydney Konopka, Wheelock, Vt., Kristiana Sergeant, North Concord, Vt., Jazmyn Whitcomb, Texas, Joann Barba, Downingtown, Pa.
The flower girls were Arabella Persons, Wheelock, Vt. and Oakley Truhart, North Concord, Vt.
John Nelson, of Lunenburg, Vt., was the best man. Groomsmen were Hunter Konopka, West Burke, Vt., Doug Labounty, Guildhall, Vt., Jeremy Dixon, Lunenburg, Vt., Lance Truhart, North Concord, Vt.
The “Flower Dude” was Lance Truhart, North Concord, Vt.
The newlyweds reside on West Main Street in Lunenburg.
