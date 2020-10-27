Natalie Kitchel And Ethan Sylvain Announce Engagement

Natalie Kitchel and Ethan Sylvain, of Burlington, Vt., announced their engagement to be married in August 2022.
Natalie is the daughter of Paula Kitchel and the late Bunker Kitchel of St. Johnsbury, Vt. She is a 2001 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. In 2007, she graduated from the University of Maine with a BS in environmental horticulture and a BA in psychology. She earned a Masters in Occupational Therapy from Husson University in 2016. She is an occupational therapist and entrepreneur.
Ethan is the son of Louise LaPoint of East Montpelier, Vt., and Gregory Sylvain of New Bedford, Mass. He graduated from U-32 High School in 2008 and from St. Anselm College in 2014. He is an Analytical Chemist at Mylan Technologies Inc.
The wedding date is set for Aug. 13, 2022.
