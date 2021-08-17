Olivia Marsh Marries Eric Walisko

Eric Vincent Walisko and Olivia Rose Marsh were married on July 31, 2021 by E. Ann Poole at Partridge Hill Farm in Sandwich, N.H.
Eric Walisko, 28, is a Lead Data Analytics Manager at Wunderkind (Formerly BounceX), where he has worked for nearly six years. He graduated from James Madison University and received a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Science and Technology.
He is the son of William Vincent Walisko and Alison Clinard Walisko of Vienna, Virginia.
Olivia Marsh, also 28, is an associate and archival producer for films and documentaries. Her recent work includes conducting research for the PBS American Experience documentary “Billy Graham.” She holds a B.F.A in Film & Television from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and previously attended Littleton High School in Littleton, New Hampshire.
She is the daughter of Jeffrey Marsh of Massillon, Ohio and Ashland, New Hampshire and Nicole Gilman of Berlin, N.H.
Eric and Olivia met nearly five years ago in New York City. Coincidentally, upon meeting, they discovered Olivia’s entire family is from the lakes region of New Hampshire, while Eric’s family had been vacationing on Squam Lake every summer for generations. Many synchronicities arose throughout their courtship: Their love is happily kismet. They currently reside in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York and together enjoy films, music, vegan food, and long walks.
Olivia’s guests at their wedding included her siblings Allison Marsh, Evan Marsh, Ava Marsh (ring bearer), and Poppy Marsh (flower girl), Olivia’s mother Nicole Gilman, Olivia’s Father Jeffrey Scott Marsh and step-mother Karen Mayo, Olivia’s grandfather Norman Marsh, and many of Olivia’s high school and college friends including Sophia Harvey, Hannah Smith, Tyler Ash, Kally Lavoie, Sarah Bean, and Lindsey Glines, and members of Olivia’s extended family.
Eric’s guests at their wedding included his sister Rachel Walisko and husband James Ebersole, his parents William Vincent Walisko and Alison Clinard Walisko, many of Eric’s high school and college friends including Josh Braden and Donya Mossadeghi, and many of Eric’s extended family members. Eric and Olivia’s wedding was also attended by a few people via a Zoom livestream.
Like so many others, Eric and Olivia’s wedding had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When they finally tied the knot, it served as a beautiful and cathartic reunion of friends and family after a year and a half without seeing each other.
Eric and Olivia laid flowers on both of their grandmother’s graves (just a few steps away from one another in the Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland, New Hampshire) before the rehearsal dinner at a local favorite, The Common Man restaurant.
They chose to host the wedding at Partridge Hill Farm in a real, active barn home to many kind sheep in Sandwich, New Hampshire, a town that hosts a quaint, locally-popular Sandwich Fair that Olivia’s grandmother and grandfather took her and her siblings to every year.
Olivia credits the town of Littleton and her former educators of the Littleton school district for shaping her into who she is today.
