Patti Barrett and Roy Patterson Wed

On July 24, 2021 Patti Barrett and Roy Patterson were united in marriage in a ceremony at St. John the Evangelist Church. The bride was given in marriage by her son, T.J. Barrett in a lovely service officiated by Father Lance Harlow. Beautiful music was provided by beloved friends Jean McGregor and Pam Hurst.
The bride and groom both wore true timber camo. The church was decorated in beautiful flowers arranged by sister of the bride Heidi Lussier. Programs were handed out by Kayleigh and Danika Darby, usherettes to the bride.
All of Roy and Patti’s grandchildren made up the entire wedding party. Best men were Jake Boudreau, Cameron Patterson and Dylan Foster. Bridesmaids were Rian Boudreau, Jadyn Patterson and Riley Patterson. Maids of honor were Brynn Barrett and Natalie Noble. Flower girl Felicity Noble and ringbearer Madden Barrett. Honorary usher Tristan Noble and honorary bridesmaid great granddaughter Faylin Patterson Tracey. Readers during the ceremony were Ali Attenasio Boudreau and Jenelle Noble.
A reception followed at the Barrett camp under a lovely decorated tent by sister Joni Palmer, Abi, Dustin, Dayna and Mike Boudrea and many family members who helped provide such a beautiful event!
Entertainment and music provided by D.J. Mike Labounty. Excellent food was provided by “For the Love of Food Catering,” Cassie in charge.” Wedding cake was made by Jenelle Noble and Taryn Barrett was the photographer for the day!
Patti and Roy now reside in St. Johnsbury on Church Street. Patti continues to work at St. Jay Dental and Roy continues to be at the farm in Danville everyday! Patti and Roy can be seen walking their hound dog “Mandy” on the streets of St. Johnsbury in the early evenings. Blessings and thanks to all!
