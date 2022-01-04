Rhiannon Caldwell & Erik Mentes United In Marriage

Rhiannon Caldwell, from De Soto, Kansas, and Erik Mentes, from Lyndonville, Vermont, were married on Oct. 13, 2021 in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Rhiannon was given in marriage by her father, Michael Caldwell. Paul Janasz officiated the ceremony.
Employed as a mechanical engineer, Rhiannon is a graduate of De Soto High School in Kansas. She graduated from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2018 with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. She is the daughter of Michael and Marie Caldwell, of De Soto, Kansas.
Erik is the son of William and Margrethe Mentes, Lyndonville, Vt. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center, Vt. in 2012 and from Norwich University in 2016.
He is a C-17 pilot and holds the rank of Captain in the United States Air Force. He is stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, Alaska.
The couple resides in North Pole, Alaska.
