Sara Rouelle Marries Carlos Jimenez

Sara Rouelle of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Carlos Jimenez of Chicago, Illinois, were united in marriage on August 22, 2020, at The Little Farm at Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. There ceremony was officiated the bride’s aunt Lisa Rivers.
Sara graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2005 and graduated from Community College of Vermont in 2021 with associate’s degree in liberal studies.
She is the owner of Neat & To The Beat Cleaning Services and an advocate against domestic and sexual violence with Umbrella in St. Johnsbury. She is the daughter of Debra and Kevin Rouelle of Danville, Vt.
Carlos graduated from Lyndon Institute in 2002 and is employed with Caspian Arms in Wolcott, Vt. He is the son of the late Jennie Garcia of Lyndonville, Vt. (mother), Ruperto Jimenez of Ponce, Puerto Rico (father), and step dad Cesar Rodriguez of Lyndonville, Vt.
Maids of Honor were Kristen Zita and Heather Page (who also served as photographer) and attendants were Samantha Trickett of Corpus Christie, Texas, Amber Depina-Bailey of St. Johnsbury, Rhianne Poirier of Ryegate, Samantha Vance of Walden, and Theresa Rouelle of Danville.
Flower girls were Keirra Rouelle of Danville and Brianna Robinson of St. Johnsbury. Ring Bearer was Carlos Robinson-Jimenez of St. Johnsbury.
Best Man was Sean Driscoll of Lyndonville and groomsmen were John Shanks of Lyndonville, Robbie Rouelle of Danville, Gerrick McLaren of Marshfield, Omar Robinson-Jimenez of St. Johnsbury, and groomswoman was Lilly McLaren of Marshfield.
Ushers were Dominic Robinson-Jimenez of St. Johnsbury and Amora Page of St. Johnsbury.
The reception was held at The Little Farm at Willoughby and a honeymoon was held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The couple live in Danville.
