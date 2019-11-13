Sarah Langmaid And William Kempton Marry June 1, 2019

Sarah Langmaid, of Danville, Vermont, and William Kempton, Peacham, Vermont were married on June 1, 2019 at Kempton Farms in Peacham.
Serving as the officiant for the ceremony was Amos Kempton, William’s brother.
Sarah was given in marriage by her father, David Langmaid.
The daughter of David and Marie Langmaid, of Danville, Sarah graduated from Danville School in 2007, from Norwich University in 2011 and from River Valley Community College in 2016. She is emplyed by Dan Wyand, P.T. & Associates.
William graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2005 and from Vermont Technical College in 2007. He is emplyed by Kempton Farms, Inc. His parents are Matthew and Dawn Kempton, of Barnet, Vermont.
Flower girls were Chloe and Piper Kempton, of Peacham, and Izabella Bollman and Zoey Langmaid, of Lyndonville, Vermont.
Connor Kempton, of Worcester, Vermont, was the ring bearer.
The reception was held at Kempton Farms.
