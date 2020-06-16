Tanya Norris Engaged To Clinton Fournier

Tanya Norris and Clinton Fournier, of Homer, Alaska, announced their engagement.
Tanya is a 1995 graduate of Lyndon Institute and a graduate of New England Culinary Institution in 1999. She works at Land’s End Resort in Homer, Alaska.
Tanya’s parents are Jim and Kathy Norris of Lyndon, Vt., and Norman and Marie Coons of Titusville, Fla.
Clinton is a 1002 graduate of Lyndon Institute. He is employed by Alaska Peninsula Plumbing and Mechanical.
His parents are Thomas and Deborah Fournier of Durham, Maine, and Mark and Sandra Breen, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
The wedding will be on Sept. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Newark.
