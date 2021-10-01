Taylor Ward and Charles Taylor United In Marriage

Taylor Ward and Charles Taylor were united in marriage on September 18, in a celebration held in Sutton.
Ward, of Lyndonville, is a 2012 graduate of Lyndon Institute and is an LNA at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Taylor, of South Kirby, is a 2008 graduate of Concord High School is Chief Operator for H2O Innovation.
The bride’s parents are Linda and stepfather Douglas Barrett of Sutton and father Kevin Ward, of Sutton, who gave his daughter away. The groom’s parents are Philip and Tiffany Taylor of South Kirby.
Chip Devenger officiated the ceremony.
Caitlin Fournier, of Sutton, was the Maid of Honor and Bridesmaids were Emily Kittredge of Lyndonville and Rachel Whitehead of Concord.
Thomas Whitehead, of Concord, was the Best Man and the Groomsmen were Daniel Whitehead of Concord and Corey Brown of Lyndonville.
Emerson and Piper Fournier served as flower girls and Grayson Ward and Jensen Fournier were ring bearers.
A reception was held in Sutton.
