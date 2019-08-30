Gus is a beautiful lab/pit mix that is 1½ years old. He loves to play rough with like-sized dogs and is good with children but has not been exposed to cats. Gus is neutered, up to date on vaccines and micro chipped. Pup is a 3 year old lab/golden mix that is neutered and up to date on vaccines. Pup would love a home where he can be with someone as he is a bit anxious when left alone. Pup has lived with small dogs, cats and children but likes to decide who his friends will be. To adopt Gus or Pup, fill out an application at www.riversideanimalrescue.org or call 802-892-5300.
