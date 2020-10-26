Adopt Onyx From Riverside Rescue

Onyx is a Black/White mixed breed dog that is a good boy that really loves to play ball. Onyx seems to love all humans but wants to choose his dog friends and thinks cats and other small critters are great to chase. Onyx is a bit strong on the leash; some training would be great. To adopt Onyx please fill out an application at www.riversideanimalrescue.org and call 802-892-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.