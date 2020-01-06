This is the time of year when we resolve to change past behaviors, achieve new goals, and improve our lives. When we have animals in our care, we can include them in these decisions. Diet and exercise often top the list of changes that we consider making in our lives. These are both important to your pets also. A healthy diet will contribute to the good health of your pet and exercise will contribute to longevity. An overweight pet is at risk for numerous health problems, some of which can be reduced or eliminated by scaling back the excess fat in the diet. Consider walking regularly with your dog to keep him fit and yourself in better shape. Play with your cat to help maintain his agility.
Getting a physical checkup should be on your list for the New Year. It should be on your pet’s list as well. Preventive medicine will assure both you and your pet a more healthful existence together. Don’t forget to have your pet spayed or neutered to help prevent overpopulation.
Making time for new activities can be added to your list of resolutions. Perhaps you plan to join a health club or learn a new hobby. Together, you and your pet can enter an obedience class. This will help both of you to socialize and can teach you and your pet new behaviors while allowing you both to make new friends.
Journaling can be a useful method of tracking your success in a new venture. It helps with dieting, cataloging achievements, recording feelings and simply providing an outlet for your personal thoughts. It can also be a way to report the behavior of your pet and create a memoir to review in the future.
Being alert to the needs of animals in your environment can save some from abuse. Inclement weather means providing shelter for animals. If they must be outdoors there should be adequate housing, extra food to provide nutrition for the challenges of the cold, and plenty of fresh water.
Any time you observe abuse it is imperative to report it immediately for the sake of the animal in need. Personal intervention can have untoward consequences, so it is best to notify the proper authorities (animal control, police, game wardens, etc.).
Whatever you resolve to do in 2017, we hope you will include your pet or pets. The most important thing is that you CARE and that you put the plans for that care into motion. Everyone at Caledonia Animal Rescue, Inc. wishes all of you and all animals in the Kingdom, and everywhere, a healthy and happy new year!
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.