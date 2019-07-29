Have you ever noticed, when someone walks down the street with a dog on a leash, how many people smile, nod, or stop to speak? Pets are natural people magnets. Puppies, who frolic and show their fearless natures, will probably claim the most attention. It seems as though everyone loves puppies and their antics can be a great source of amusement. Even the older dog can draw people into conversation. Its name, age, and even its breed can provoke questions and its owner will always have at least one amusing story to share with interested listeners.
Parents, childless couples, empty nesters, and even singles can relate to animal tales. Join any water-cooler discussion group and even tropical fish get their fair share of conversation. Sources for procurement, décor for the tank, and exotic species are all of interest to the aquatic-minded audience.
There are tales of bunnies, ferrets, mice, and the whole gamut of creatures large and small that inhabit our homes and share our lives. And oh, how we are enriched by their presence! When hamsters Henry and Herman produced a litter, thereby convincing their owners that Henry was really Henrietta, knowing nods and glances responded to the story. The disappearance of the pet python raised several eyebrows as listeners learned how its owner rediscovered it in the rafters (and quickly made a mental note to refuse future invitations to that home). The parakeet perched astride the back of the family cat made believers of even the most skeptical peaceable kingdom doubters.
At a recent high school reunion down country, a long lost friend commented on how much she enjoyed visiting my home as a child because it was the only one with a pet dog. After more than 50 years she even recalled Becky’s name and some of the amusing activities we shared together as a result of her presence. That experience caused her to adopt a dog as soon as she was out of school and on her own. When another classmate commented that she would never be “tied down” with a pet we both knew how empty her life has been.
Animals enrich our lives. One need only tune in to funny video programs on television to see how much laughter an animal can provoke. They provide comfort and companionship. They evoke conversation from those around us. Many act as service animals and some even have alerted their masters to dangers such as fire or impending illness. Caring for an animal has many rewards, not the least of which is getting to know another human being who may share your interest or who is simply curious about your pet.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
