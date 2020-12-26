Have you ever noticed how your pet reacts to attention? When you are devoting time and energy to his needs, your dog will usually be well behaved. Ignore him and you may be in for some surprises.
Recently the humans in our household were preoccupied with paperwork and household tasks. Our dog snatched one of her squeaky toys and proceeded to chew it until the noise was deafening. When that failed to attract our attention she suddenly became very quiet. Upon checking the situation, we found her with her beloved toy duck, carefully disemboweling it. There was a neat little hole that she had chewed in it and beside her was a pile of stuffing. No doubt a little attention from us when the squeaking began would have prevented the destruction of her toy duck. She knew that she wanted our attention, yet when she could not get it by making noise, she resorted to destructive behavior. Her actions told us that we were ignoring her and that situation changed immediately.
Our dog spends most of her time indoors, so she is not a neighborhood nuisance. But consider the canine that is chained in the yard with no human companionship and nothing to do. Is it any wonder that the animal will bark? The principle is the same. Ignore the pet and the pet will do whatever is in its power to gain attention, regardless of whether that attention is positive or negative. Some owners will shout at the dog for barking, or, worse yet, inflict physical punishment. Others will simply continue to ignore the animal and the barking will continue.
If you live in a neighborhood where a dog barks, consider asking the owner if you can assist with its care. Perhaps an occasional walk, or tossing a ball, or just some kind words would be all that is needed to change the negative behavior. Consider how bored the animal must be to spend its days alone. People need nurturing and animals do too. If you have a companion animal you have a responsibility to be a companion.
Like children, pets need constant attention to help them grow into responsible adults. CARE for your pet and your pet will reward you with caring in return.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
