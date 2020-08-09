Being outdoors in summertime exposes your pet to a myriad of potential problems, not the least of which are bug bites. While the elevated temperatures in hot weather pose their own hazards to your dog and/or cat, the insects that abound can breed their own risks.
Bee stings, painful to people, can also affect pets with pain and suffering. In addition to pain, a bee sting can lead to an allergic reaction and the potential for serious respiratory problems. Antihistamines can be helpful, but a veterinarian should treat any signs of severe distress as soon as possible.
Mosquitoes are responsible for the transmission of heartworm. When a female mosquito breaks the animal’s skin, it injects heartworm larvae that travel to the heart and pulmonary artery. As the worm larvae take hold, they can grow to as much as a foot in length. When this occurs the flow of blood is restricted, causing lung disease, liver failure and heart failure. If your dog shows signs of breathing difficulties, fainting, excessive tiredness, or weight loss despite a good appetite, you should seek help from your veterinarian immediately. There are medications available to protect your pet against this disease and even the dog that stays indoors should receive it since mosquitoes can easily enter the residence and infect the pet.
Deer ticks transmit Lyme Disease, a potentially fatal condition that manifests itself through swollen lymph nodes, temperature elevation, listlessness, joint pain, and loss of appetite. In recent years Lyme Disease has spread to states well beyond the confines of the northeast. Vaccinations can prevent the disease and antibiotics can treat it, so be sure to contact your veterinarian if you have any concerns that your pet is demonstrating any of the aforementioned symptoms. People are susceptible to Lyme Disease too, but it is not transmitted from dogs to people.
Fleas can cause itching and pain. These insects are present year round, but thrive in warm weather. Their presence can cause an allergic reaction and all infestations should be treated immediately in order to avoid serious illness.
Enjoy being outdoors with your pet in warm weather. Just be mindful that biting bugs can cause serious illness and possibly death unless your animal is adequately protected.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.