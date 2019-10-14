There is no such thing as “just a dog.” Anyone who has shared life with a forever canine friend knows this very well. Each one is an individual with traits as different as night and day.
For instance, take methods of communication. When it comes to expressing needs, such as disposing of bodily functions, one dog may simply come up beside its master and stare. Another may “circle the wagons” as it were, with a sense of urgency, conveying the need for immediate response. Still others may pace back and forth toward the door giving obvious meaning to its intent. Each in its own way gets the message across and woe be it unto the master who ignores the signal.
Food is another area where dogs can let their wishes be known. Some will stand by the empty food dish and stare longingly. Others may bark, indicating the dining hour has arrived. Another may simply become “pesty” in an attempt to remind the owner to fill the dish.
Most household dogs know a cadre of tricks, yet anyone who has had several different animals knows that while one can accomplish a particular feat, such activity may not be in the repertoire of the next one. Consider the command to “sit.” Most dogs will obey. Expanding that to “sit up” and variations in size and shape can impact the response. Likewise, “let’s go for a ride” can evoke a myriad of reactions, from nonchalance to absolute ecstasy. One dog may simply go with no indication of enthusiasm while the other will jump up and down showing visible signs of delight at the prospect of leaving home to explore the world from the vantage point of a moving vehicle. This can often be triggered by events that occur during the ride. Although ending up at the vet’s office may not result in total joy for the pet, a journey through a drive-in where treats may appear can be the highlight of a dog’s day. It does not take long for Fido to associate that pneumatic tube, or drawer poking out of the building’s side, with a biscuit and even if he cannot “speak” in response to the treat, the giver will see his sheer delight.
Animals are individuals and their quirks can be highly entertaining. Observe them carefully and enjoy their diversity. You’ll be glad you did.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.