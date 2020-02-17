Periodically our home was visited by our purebred German shepherd “grand dog”. Sheltered for more than a year because of some “issues” including fear aggression, he gradually adjusted to a normal household routine. Our son-in-law and daughter’s patience paid off in many ways, allowing Brady to become a devoted pet and watchdog.
When Brady came to Vermont he adjusted to country living and the freedom afforded by acres on which to run and play with another dog. He was well behaved, responded on command, and stayed close to the house at all times. Indoors, he was fascinated by the cat that hissed and spit and made every effort to assert ownership of our territory despite being about one-twelfth Brady’s size. There was a lot of hide-and-seek but our dog foiled fair play. She never missed a chance to point out where the cat would be hiding and agitating Brady into a chase.
Our dog was accustomed to share our attention with the cat while Brady got 100% of the focus at home. Thus, whenever we would pet one dog the other sought to gain favor. If a treat was offered to one, the other was not far behind. When one needed to go out the other felt compelled to act as companion, and if one sought respite on the dog bed the other nudged his or her way as close as comfort would allow. Together they snarled and yapped and postured in an endless show of one-upmanship, knowing full well that all was temporary and Brady would soon be returning to his down country home.
Our dog, also a shelter rescue, had a fondness for a certain dog treat and could be coerced into performing her limited repertoire of tricks at the mere mention of a Greenie. Brady loved them too. Once they were chowing down when Brady abandoned part of his to check out some noise outdoors. Immediately our country dog raced over, eyed his crumb, which was decidedly larger than her remaining piece, and spit hers out only to devour his. Children opting for a larger piece of the pie are no more comical than these two were.
Sadly these two playmates have succumbed, one to bloat and the other to cancer. Their antics are now fond memories, only to be replaced by the rivalry of two more shelter rescues.
The moral of the story is that shelter dogs, large and small, can find happiness in the city or the country if only they have caring owners.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
