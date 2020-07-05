Did you know that horses grow hair that helps insulate them from the cold in winter? Sometimes this can mask other health conditions, such as weight loss. It is important to know your animal and recognize changes in its appearance. Do not be fooled by a heavier coat that hides a leaner body.
However, do not overfeed horses. They need grass hay to aid digestion (and create heat) as well as to prevent weight gain. Some additional calories from grain and other nutrients should be provided daily. These items should be clean and kept well above ground so they do not get dragged through the mud or mixed with excrement. Fresh water is also vital. If natural running water is not available it should be carried two or three times a day. Horses do not like frigid water so consider getting a heater for the water supply.
Horses also need exercise. Unless their hair has been clipped they do not require blankets if they are dry and sheltered from the wind. In fact, blankets can prevent their hair from growing, so unless you plan to provide blankets throughout the cold weather it would be best to avoid them entirely. However, working horses may need blankets if their hair is thick, causing them to become overheated. In these instances, carefully dry the horse and brush the hair so that it stands up to insulate against the cold. Sweat, left unattended, can lead to equine illness.
Since horses are outdoor creatures you may see them standing out in rain, wind and snow. With access to an enclosure it is okay for them to be outside. Shelter, three-sided with a roof, facing away from the prevailing wind, or natural shelter such as thick soft wood trees that are low enough to keep the snow and wind away, is acceptable. If the horse is kept in an enclosed space, good ventilation is a must, since horses are particularly susceptible to respiratory illness. Regular cleaning of the stalls will prevent adverse reactions to the ammonia that results from the decomposition of urine and protect their hooves from infection.
Horses are social creatures. They appreciate the companionship of other equines, but make sure that one does not deprive the other of sufficient food. Regular vaccinations, worming, dental care, and foot care should also be continued throughout the winter.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.