As we experience cold weather, snow and icy conditions it is more important than ever to protect your pets from exposure. Ideally, your pet should be kept indoors, but if this is not possible, every precaution should be taken to assure that your pet has a warm and safe place to stay. Keep the shelter facing away from the wind and cover the entrance with plastic or waterproof fabric. It should be dry and free from drafts. It should also be large enough to allow your pet room to stand up, sit, and lie down, yet capable of maintaining the animal’s body heat. Ideally it should be several inches above ground with wood shavings (preferably cedar) or hay to cover the base. A spare blanket should also be provided to add to your pet’s comfort.
Remember to protect your pet’s feet from snow and ice. Imagine walking barefoot in this weather and you can only begin to understand how it will affect your dog’s toes. If he will tolerate it, consider booties to protect the pads of his feet, or coat the pads with Vaseline, and by all means limit the time that he spends outdoors. Be sure to check for clumps of ice that will gather between the toes and remove it promptly.
If your dog is spending most of the time outdoors, he or she will need more food to maintain energy during wintry weather. Water is also important and should not be placed in a metal container or the animal’s tongue might stick to the metal and freeze. Be sure to check regularly to assure that there is a sufficient supply of fresh (unfrozen) water and food. Windchill can be deadly and every effort should be made to bring your pet indoors when the temperature drops.
Cats should never be left outdoors for extended periods of time, nor should older dogs, very young dogs, or shorthaired breeds. If you have made the decision to have a pet, take responsibility to assure that human companionship is available, and protect your pet from inclement weather. Keep your pet safe indoors and provide plenty of exercise, food and water throughout the year. Remember that your pet cannot tell you when he or she is too cold or uncomfortable. The best remedy is to avoid the possibility of discomfort by keeping your pet indoors.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
