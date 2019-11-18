One of the more common causes of dog bites occurs when Fido feels that his food supply is threatened. If you adopt a dog as a puppy you can condition his behavior and teach him that his food will not be taken away and he does not need to protect it. However, if you adopt an older dog you need to determine his level of comfort with any perceived efforts to remove his food before he has finished it. Each dog has an individual personality and you must be mindful that no two dogs will respond identically. Some dogs are perfectly comfortable with the owner who takes major responsibility for keeping the food dish filled. Others distrust not only the food distributor but also any other human who approaches during mealtime. It is important to keep young children at a distance when you feed your pet. Children’s shorter stature makes them prime targets for facial injuries from a hungry hound that sees them as a threat to his dinner.
One way to accustom your pet to feeling secure at mealtime is to maintain a regular schedule of feeding. Another way to reassure him is to stay nearby and, if necessary, gently pet him as he eats. A third measure is to have different family members take turns feeding the dog. In this way the routine is maintained and the dog associates people near his dish as an acceptable sociable part of his dining experience.
Other family pets should be kept at bay during dinnertime unless you are sure that they can coexist peaceably. Separate meals in separate locations are recommended for safety reasons. Often, pets from the same family can dine together without incident, perhaps even sharing their meals. Introduce a visitor, however, and the dinner can become a disaster. If your dog feels threatened, or if his past included an era of unreliable feeding due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment, he may become overly protective of his dish and become aggressive. Care enough to manage mealtime responsibly and it can be pleasant for everyone.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
