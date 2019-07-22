Once your dog has learned to obey commands you can begin the process of training him to stay inside the fence. Dogs will jump a fence for a variety of reasons. These include boredom and curiosity as well as the allure of the great outdoors. Perhaps hunger or fear motivates his behavior. Generally it has nothing to do with his devotion to you.
Consider the dog that seldom gets attention. Suddenly he has enticed you to join in his game. He runs away. You give chase. He thinks this is fun and the negative behavior continues. By chasing the dog you are creating a game, providing attention, and unwittingly encouraging him to repeat his escapes.
Prevention is the key to controlling your canine escape artist. Neutering often helps prevent the urge to wander. A six-foot fence is usually sufficient to contain a dog. If not, try adding a mesh covering or chicken wire slanting inward to thwart his efforts Another alternative would be to place a piece of wood atop the fence. Like the aluminum foil trick to keep him off the sofa, the wood will fall down and, hopefully startle him enough to deter future escapes. If that does not work it may be worthwhile to build a chain-link run with a cover.
Tying a dog is not a good idea since he could become entangled and injure himself. Try installing a clothesline trolley. This will allow movement but it must also allow your pet to lie down. By attaching this to an ordinary (not a training) collar and extending it at a height of approximately five feet you will have created a run when he must be outdoors. This allows him some freedom while keeping him in your yard.
You might also try working with the dog while someone else urges him to jump the fence. A 30’ lead works for this. Whenever the dog attempts to jump, tug on his training collar and say “NO.” Constant repetition should reinforce the message.
Remember that you are taking these measures because you care about your dog’s safety.
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819; www.caledoniaanimalrescue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.