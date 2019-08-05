Several responsible Northeast Kingdom cat owners have been the recipients of discount spay/neuter coupons offered in the recent effort by Caledonia Animal Rescue, Inc. to help curtail pet overpopulation. If that number translates into just 20 litters that have been prevented, at least 240 animals will not be homeless in the immediate future. When the numbers are considered in the larger picture, the numbers increase dramatically.
Some readers may wonder how animal lovers could support such a project. After all, are not puppies and kittens just the most adorable creatures on this planet? Certainly they are, but sadly, many of them are either abandoned or abused at birth or, as adolescents or adults, are set out to fend for themselves, with many of them being forced to face starvation, injury, illness, abuse, or agonizing deaths. There are not enough homes in this area to sustain a growing population of young animal babies that, in the course of a few years, left to reproduce, can increase their number by several-fold.
According to statistics from the American Humane Association, just one cat pair allowed to have litters of approximately four kittens, multiplied by several times a year, can result in a total of more than 2000 offspring in four years’ time. That translates into more than 40,000 if you assume just 20 cats have litters. When the entire human population of Caledonia County approximates that number, who will take in these cute animals who have a normal lifespan estimated to be as much as 15 or 20 years? How many multiple pet households can take on the added burden of more animals and provide the proper sustenance for them, not to mention medical expenses, food, shelter and attention?
The reality of the situation is that there are still plenty of homeless animals waiting to enter loving, caring homes. Undoubtedly, their numbers will continue in the foreseeable future. Thus, it is because of sincere animal lovers who take responsibility to spay or neuter their own pets, as well as those who assist organizations such as ours to take on the larger community problem of pet overpopulation, that fewer animals will have to suffer.
We DO care, and we hope you do too!
Pat Jauch is secretary of Caledonia Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 4054, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
